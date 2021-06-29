Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

