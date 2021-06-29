DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $55.44

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.44, but opened at $57.99. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 981 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $30,199,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $12,058,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $3,024,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

