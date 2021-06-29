Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

