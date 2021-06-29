DIGG 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,112.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $16,112.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $30,080.01 or 0.87186765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00138921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,379.15 or 0.99647782 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 299 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

