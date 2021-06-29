Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $681,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,562.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,267 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

