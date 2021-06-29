DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Repurchase $0.00 in Outstanding Stock

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX stock remained flat at $$3.37 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 407,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHX. B. Riley began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.