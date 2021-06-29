Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in June

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DLAKY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.