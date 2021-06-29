Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €16.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.72 ($14.96).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €9.57 ($11.26) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.35. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

