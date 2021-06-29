DeltaChain Market Capitalization Achieves $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

