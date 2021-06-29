Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 830.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $382.37 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $384.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

