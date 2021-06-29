Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $395,662.50 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $134,343.30.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

Datadog stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,868. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of -764.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

