Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $167.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

