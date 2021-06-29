Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

NYSE:DQ traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,766. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

