Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

