Dana L. Nichols Sells 500 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Iowa State Bank grew its position in QCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in QCR by 9.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.