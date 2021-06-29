Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dalrada stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Dalrada has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 8.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers.

