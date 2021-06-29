Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 408.8% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

DSNKY stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.