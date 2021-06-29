Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.21 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and approximately $312.62 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.55 or 0.00685649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,205,075,101 coins and its circulating supply is 5,205,074,613 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

