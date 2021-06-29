CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $205,463.08 and $295.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00404697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011596 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.