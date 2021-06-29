Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report sales of $353.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.70 million and the highest is $368.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $347.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.51. 272,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

