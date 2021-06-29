Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $1.70 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00004665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and $135,927.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.55 or 0.00685649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039033 BTC.

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

