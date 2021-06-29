Crypto Sports Reaches Market Cap of $278,389.19 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $278,389.19 and approximately $709.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 110.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.