CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-$324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.19.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.73. 66,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,381. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $260.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,213.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

