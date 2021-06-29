Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 132,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $719.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

