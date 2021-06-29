Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 5729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.