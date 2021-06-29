Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 262,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

CEQP stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

