Crescent Park Management L.P. Takes $1 Million Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I comprises approximately 0.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

FWAA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,681. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

