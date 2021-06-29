Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $8.45 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,458 shares during the quarter. IAA accounts for about 1.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in IAA were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAA by 5,426.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 834,357 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in IAA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after buying an additional 433,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,467,000.

IAA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

