Crescent Park Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,922 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 4.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $23,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.