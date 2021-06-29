Crescent Park Management L.P. Acquires 121,876 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 161.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,876 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises 2.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $38,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

