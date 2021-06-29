Crescent Park Management L.P. Acquires 121,876 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 161.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,876 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises 2.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $101.72. 54,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

