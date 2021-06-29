Credit Suisse Group Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $373.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $364.00 to $373.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.31.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.