Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on CS shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 202,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 108.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

