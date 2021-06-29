Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of PACCAR worth $52,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Boston Partners raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PACCAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PACCAR by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

