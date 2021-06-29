Credit Suisse AG Purchases 35,010 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $49,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 77,675 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $160.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

