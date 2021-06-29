Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $46,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of STLD opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

