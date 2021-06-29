Credit Suisse AG Has $48.13 Million Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680,070 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.00% of LendingClub worth $48,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,833 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 12,412 shares valued at $190,008. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

