Credit Suisse AG Has $38.25 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 856.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $121.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

