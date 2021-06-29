Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $52,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $447.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.