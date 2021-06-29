Cowen Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCARU. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

HCARU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,926. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

