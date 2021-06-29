Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $987,000 Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $5,916,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $5,675,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth approximately $4,442,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock remained flat at $$10.21 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 208,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,748. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

