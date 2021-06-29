Cowen Investment Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNRHU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,863,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000.

OTCMKTS:SNRHU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 4,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

