Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,988,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $981,000.

OTCMKTS:TZPSU remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,609. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

