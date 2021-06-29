Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 59,900.0% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

