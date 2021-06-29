Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $3,048,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMAOU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

