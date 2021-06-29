Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Athlon Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWETU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,604,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $660,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $296,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWETU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

