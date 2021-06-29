Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000.

SHACU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

