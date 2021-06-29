Cowen Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $316.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.27.

ACN opened at $293.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

