Covington Capital Management Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 536,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 407.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.74. 8,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

