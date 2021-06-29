Covington Capital Management Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,988,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,039,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.97. 11,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,972. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

